Ford beats on fourth-quarter earnings

Ford reported fourth-quarter earnings and full-year 2015 financials on Thursday.

For the quarter, Ford beat expectations, with earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $40.3 billion.

Analysts were looking for earnings of $0.50 per share.

Like nearly all automakers doing business in the booming US auto market, Ford enjoyed robust sales of trucks and SUVs in 2015.

Flowing credit, an improved economy, and ageing fleet of US vehicles, and cheap gas contributed to a record year for US sales: 17.5 million vehicles rolled off dealer lots.

However, the picture in the rest of the world isn’t as pretty. Europe has been flat for automakers, while Latin America has been a serious trouble spot. China has historically been strong, but as Chinese growth slows, automakers are expected a rougher ride in the world’s largest auto market.

Ford shares have been declining since the end of 2015. In pre-market trading Thursday, they were up 2%, to $12.

