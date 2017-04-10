This Ford crib simulates a driving car to put your baby to sleep

Ford of Spain collaborated with Espadaysantacruz Studio to create a crib that simulates the conditions of driving to put your baby to sleep.

Called the “Motor Dreams” crib, it was created for an ad campaign for their MAX models. It features sounds of an engine, gentle movement imitating traffic, and LED lights that mimic street lights. It’s all controlled by a smartphone app that can reproduce your car’s movement.

Ford is thinking more about a real production model. The crib will be given away in a raffle.

