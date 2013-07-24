Ford Announces Announces Huge Plan For Hiring 3,000 Salaried Employees

Ford Motor Company just announced its biggest salaried hiring initiative in more than a decade.



Adam Rubenfire, an editorial intern at Automotive News, has been tweeting about the company’s HR briefing. Based on his tweets, the hiring are for positions based in Michigan.

The news comes amidst a whirlwind of media attention around Detroit’s recent civil bankruptcy filing.

We will continue to report as the story unfolds.

Below are his tweets:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.