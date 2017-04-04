Tesla is now bigger than Ford

US automakers are sliding on Monday after reporting weaker than expected March sales numbers.

Ford‘s stock price is down 2.19% at $US11.39 and GM‘s stock price is lower by 3.25% at $US34.21 as of 10:05 AM EST.

Ford sold 236,250 vehicles in March, a 7.2% per cent decline compared with March 2016. Analysts were expecting sales to fall 5.9%.

There was a bright spot for Ford. Trucks and SUVs were a strong point for Ford. The Dearborn, Michigan-based manufacturer sold 81,330 F-Series pickups, up 10% from March 2016.

Meanwhile, GM sales rose 1.6% year-over-year in March, missing the expected 7% gain by a mile. Silverado sales declined 11.6%.

Elsewhere, Tesla reported record deliveries in the first quarter and overtook Ford in market cap for the first time.

