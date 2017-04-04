Tesla is now bigger than Ford

Greg Hoffman

US automakers are sliding on Monday after reporting weaker than expected March sales numbers.

Ford‘s stock price is down 2.19% at $US11.39 and GM‘s stock price is lower by 3.25% at $US34.21 as of 10:05 AM EST.

Ford sold 236,250 vehicles in March, a 7.2% per cent decline compared with March 2016. Analysts were expecting sales to fall 5.9%.

Screen Shot 2017 04 03 at 10.18.31 AMMarkets Insider

There was a bright spot for Ford. Trucks and SUVs were a strong point for Ford. The Dearborn, Michigan-based manufacturer sold 81,330 F-Series pickups, up 10% from March 2016.

Meanwhile, GM sales rose 1.6% year-over-year in March, missing the expected 7% gain by a mile. Silverado sales declined 11.6%.

Screen Shot 2017 04 03 at 10.19.01 AMMarkets Insider

Elsewhere, Tesla reported record deliveries in the first quarter and overtook Ford in market cap for the first time.

Click here for a real-time Ford chart.

Click here for a real-time GM chart.

NOW WATCH: Here’s why some Hong Kong skyscrapers have gaping holes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.