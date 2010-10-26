Ford Smashes Earnings Expectations, But...

Photo: AP

Ford has just reported a strong income number, handily beating expectations.But… Revenue of $29 billion was just a shade behind what analysts were looking for.



And frankly, given the accounting complexities with a company like Ford, and the natural difficulty of figuring out their earnings we’re more interested in the revenue number. And that number isn’t the blistering beat.

A notable bit of news: after taking some debt restructuring moves the company is a hair away from no longer having net debt.

