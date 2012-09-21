We Took The Brand New Ford Fusion Out For A Spin In New York City [Photos]

Alex Davies
ford fusion 2013 hybrid test drive reviewThe 2013 Fusion Hybrid.

Photo: Alex Davies

This week, Ford launched the 2013 Fusion, its bid for the all-importance midsize segment that accounts for more than two million car sales in the United States each year.

Yesterday, I was invited to drive Fusion Hybrid, and was really impressed by the car’s looks, features, and fuel efficiency. Read my full review, and check out the photos from my test drive and see what the new Fusion has to offer.

The morning started with a casual breakfast at the Ink 48 Hotel on 11th Avenue.

There were five Fusions parked outside.

The 2.0-liter eco-boost Titanium starts at $29,995.

I took one of the two Hybrids.

Along with most of the Ford team, it came from Michigan for the press trip.

Simply put, it's a good looking car.

The interior is large and comfortable.

I took it through Manhattan traffic, and up and down the West Side Highway.

Here's the view from the driver's seat.

The wheel and centre panel have a lot of controls.

The car I drove had a large screen above the gear shift.

Pulling into a busy street was easy, with all the technological aids.

So was parking.

Now read my full review.

