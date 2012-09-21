We Took The Brand New Ford Fusion Out For A Spin In New York City [Photos]

The 2013 Fusion Hybrid.

Photo: Alex Davies

This week, Ford launched the 2013 Fusion, its bid for the all-importance midsize segment that accounts for more than two million car sales in the United States each year.



Yesterday, I was invited to drive Fusion Hybrid, and was really impressed by the car’s looks, features, and fuel efficiency. Read my full review, and check out the photos from my test drive and see what the new Fusion has to offer.

