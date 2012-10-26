How To Find A Foreclosed House To Buy For Cheap In About 30 Seconds

Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Real estate search engine Zillow has added 1.8 million homes to its listings that are either foreclosed or in the process of being foreclosed, reports TechCrunch.Zillow’s home listings have fallen by 20% over the past year, so tapping into the foreclosure market is a great way for it to beef up its “inventory.”



Zillow’s data on these homes includes all the customary aspects of a house you would expect, like the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, but it will also indicate how far along in the foreclosure process they are and if a public auction has been scheduled.

Interested? Start by checking out Zillow’s Foreclosure centre.

