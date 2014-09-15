Here Are 8 Forces Pushing US Interest Rates

At 2.61%, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note is at its highest level since July. But it’s still extremely low.

Folks like hedge fund manager David Tepper believe that yields are heading higher from here.

But according to Deutsche Bank’s Torsten Slok, there are actually more forces pushing U.S. interest rates down than up.

Here’s a roundup for the forces from Slok:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.