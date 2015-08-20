You might need a stylus to use the next iPad's best feature

Martin Hajek A mockup of the rumoured iPad Pro.

The fabled large iPad with a 12.9-inch display could come with a Force Touch display, but you might need the rumoured Apple stylus to use the feature, according to a report by the often-reliable Ming Chi-Kuo of KGI Securities, which was discovered by MacRumors.

Apple is expected to release the larger iPad, the so-called iPad Pro, this fall.

Force Touch is a new method of control first introduced in the Apple Watch that can detect how hard a user is pressing down on the screen. On the Apple Watch, for example, applying pressure on the screen brings up contextual options and shortcuts, which is simpler and easier than having to swipe through a tiny screen.

According to Kuo, Force Touch wasn’t designed for screens as large as the one expected for the iPad Pro, and using Force Touch with your fingers on such a large screen could result in poor accuracy.

Kuo also believes that using Force Touch with a stylus would be better anyway, as a stylus would “enhance productivity as it would offer more precise operation than using only fingers.”

So far, only the Apple Watch and the ultra-thin MacBook laptop’s track pad have Force Touch, and Apple’s upcoming iPhone 6S and 6S Plus are also rumoured to come with the feature.

Force Touch’s technological restrictions on a big-screen device like an iPad strengthens the rumours that Apple is releasing a stylus for the iPad Pro.

