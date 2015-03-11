The next iPhones will know the difference between a hard and soft tap, and might come in pink

The next version of the iPhone will use the Force Touch technology Apple debuted in the MacBook Pro and Apple Watch yesterday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Force Touch lets the Watch or the trackpad on the new MacBooks distinguish between a regular light tap and a harder press.

The two different types of touch can be used to add more features — for instance, on the upcoming Macbooks, if you hover over an address in the Apple Mail program and press hard, a map of the address will show up.

The Journal is also reporting that the display sizes of the new iPhones will remain the same as today’s iPhone 6 (4.7 inches diagonally) and iPhone 6 Plus (5.5 inches), but Apple is testing a new colour: pink.

Apple usually updates its iPhone line in the fall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.