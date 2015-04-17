The new 'Star Wars' trailer appears to confirm one of the movie's first big plot leaks

The second teaser trailer for the new “Star Wars” movie, “The Force Awakens,” appears to confirm previously leaked details about the plot.

If you don’t want anything spoiled for you, stop reading now.

For months, allegedly leaked plot details for “The Force Awakens” have said the story will focus on Luke Skywalker’s original lightsaber, the one he lost when Darth Vader chopped off his hand in “Empire Strikes Back.” The lightsaber fell down this deep pit:

But the lightsaber actually has more meaning than that. It originally belonged to Luke’s father, Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Anakin lost the lightsaber in “Revenge of the Sith” after losing a fight to Obi-Wan Kenobi. Kenobi gave the weapon to Luke in “A New Hope.”

Now here’s the real potential spoiler. Don’t say we didn’t warn you:

According to the leaked plot details that were first published on Badass Digest, Luke’s old lightsaber makes its way through space and onto a planet where two of the new main characters Rey (played by Daisey Ridley) and Finn (played by John Boyega) find it. Rey and Finn recognise the lightsaber as a Jedi weapon and go on a search for Luke, who has been in hiding for several years.

Well, it looks like that leak may be pretty close to correct. In the new teaser trailer for “Force Awakens,” we get a clear view of the lightsaber:

It’s definitely the same one:

