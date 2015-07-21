37 forbidden Instagrams from people who broke the rules to take the perfect photo

From England’s Westminster Abbey to Egypt’s Valley of Kings, to the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, amateur photography is prohibited in some of the world’s most spectacular locations, making sure these iconic and historic sites aren’t overrun with selfie sticks and people posing for Snapchat stories.
But some people have been able to creep by the rule, discreetly snapping photos while security guards aren’t watching.
Some of these forbidden photos have made their way to Instagram, and we picked out 37 of our favourites.
The Vatican museum prohibits pictures of Michelangelo's famous frescoes, but that hasn't stopped Instagrammers. If you search for 'Sistine Chapel' under 'Places' on Instagram, you get hundreds and hundreds of results.
Prohibited photography is no joke in the United Arab Emirates. Its government has jailed tourists for photographing the Presidential Palace, embassies and security facilities.
Last year, an American architect who was visiting Abu Dhabi for a conference was jailed after taking a picture in the city's embassy district, reports the Daily Mail.
Here's a picture of the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi. In 2010, an Iranian visiting the United Arab Emirates was jailed for one month after taking a photograph of this palace.
The man claimed he did not notice any signs prohibiting photography, according to The National, a UAE daily newspaper.
In 2011, two Bangladeshi tourists were arrested for taking photographs inside the famous racetrack. The tourists claimed they did not see any signs banning photography, according to the National.
The Dolmabahçe Palace was built in the 19th century to serve as the Ottoman Empire's main government building.
'Da Vinci Code' fans will definitely recognise the Rosslyn Chapel, located in Roslin, Scotland. The chapel plays a key role in Dan Brown's novel.
Vladimir Lenin's Mausoleum is located in Moscow's Red Square. His body is embalmed and on public display in a dark room that's heavily guarded.
The body has been on display for almost 90 years, BBC reports. It appears as though this is the only photograph on Instagram taken from inside the room.
You've probably seen a picture of a tourist standing outside India's Taj Mahal. But have you ever seen them standing inside? Probably not, since photography inside the UNESCO World Heritage Site is forbidden.
Golden Gai is a neighbourhood in Tokyo, Japan that's famous for it's cramped bars and tiny restaurants.
Signs on the street say that photography is prohibited, but the often-ignored rule is likely just a relic from the neighbourhood's history of post-war prostitution.
The Library of Congress is the world's largest library, and the main reading room contains almost 70,000 volumes.
The justices have repeatedly ignored requests from the press and public to change the court's restrictive photography policies.
Lasting about 90 minutes, the Battle of the Alamo saw the defeat of Texas defenders at the hands of Mexican soldiers.
Here's a weird one -- Amtrak prohibits photography in in-service train cars for passengers without a ticket.
Yeomen Warders guard the Crown Jewels in the Tower of London, where they have sat since the 14th century.
Although the guards surrounding the statue repeatedly shout 'No photo,' many tourists have Instagrammed the famous statue of David.
In addition to housing the office of the Secretary of Defence, the Pentagon has three times the amount of floor space as the Empire State building.
Millions of photographs have been taken of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, but many amateur photographers don't know that the iconic structure is a copyrighted image at night.
When the tower's lights come on, it becomes legally classified as art work, meaning the image is copyrighted.
