Forbes Is Going To Start Digging Up Dirt On Everyone On Its Billionaires List

It’s been a month since Forbes.com launched a new landing page for its blogs, to which every editorial staffer and a growing number of external writers now contribute.



As part of that expansion, Forbes.com has recruited a handful of freelance journalists to blog about the people on its annual World’s Billionaires List, with news, analysis and, of course, inside dirt, sources familiar with the plans told us.

“It’s going to be a great initiative and I expect you’ll make a superlative contribution to launching the next stage of Forbes.com as a major presence in online news,” outgoing Forbes.com consultant Michael Roston wrote to the contributors in an email obtained by The Wire.

Each blogger will cover billionaires in specific areas of the country and around the world, and their posts will be aggregated into a single feed on a new Forbes 400 website scheduled to launch later this month.

The bloggers include LA Biz Observed editor Mark Lacter and freelance financial journalists Dan Fost and Teri Buhl, who will be reporting on New York’s and Connecticut’s billionaires, a la Michael Bloomberg, Carl Icahn and Steve Cohen.

Throughout the summer, Roston, who had been brought on with recently-installed chief product officer Lewis D’Vorkin in May through the True/Slant acquisition, was recruiting bloggers and devising editorial guidelines for the new Forbes.com. He just took a job as a homepage editor at The New York Times.

Coates Bateman, executive producer of Forbes.com (who also came over from True/Slant), will be overseeing the billionaire bloggers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.