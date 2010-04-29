Forbes Collaborates With Daylife For Cheaper Content

Forbes.com just announced a new vendor relationship with Daylife, a start-up which supplies online publishing tools to media companies.



Daylife will augment Forbes.com’s popular billionaires feature with topic pages, which include prioritised articles and videos from Forbes.com, as well as a custom ‘Wealth Tracker’ that examines an individual’s net worth over time.

It will also allow reporters to get posts up quickly and generate more clicks. “Journalists can make web changes using a point-and-click interface that previously required waiting 3 days (or more) for a developer to implement,” a spokeswoman at Daylife told us.

The partnership comes as Forbes continues to focus on its web site with a smaller staff. In 2009, Forbes laid off staffersm but, in mid-April, several reporters were re-hired with the understanding that they would be writing up to four times more articles a day for Forbes.com.

Daylife, which serves the Washington Post, USA Today, and, most recently, ABC News, reached record sales in the first quarter of 2010, edging out competitors like OneSpot and Kosmix.

