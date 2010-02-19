Bizarre Acura Ad On Forbes.com Makes It Look Like Your Computer Is Freaking Out

If you visit Forbes.com today, and see a sea of question marks and exclamation points where you’re supposed to see news copy, don’t panic — your computer is not freaking out because of a virus or anything.



This is actually some sort of ad for Acura, and the “????” and “!!!!!” tie in to a banner ad also on the site.

We’re all for innovation in online display advertising, and we guess this one was sort of effective because it got our attention. But it sure didn’t make us think more positively about Acura or make us want to buy a car. It’s not nearly as elegant as some of the site takeover campaigns that Apple and other advertisers have run on NYT.com or WSJ.com.

Here’s what the “ad” looks like in screenshots:

