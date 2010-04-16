Forbes Hires Back Fired Reporters, Tells Them To Write More Stories And Get More Clicks

We hear from a Forbes source that a half dozen reporters who were laid off during their October 2009 round of layoffs were brought back to their desks.Congrats, guys!



But some of those reporters, who used to have full-time status and benefits, were offered freelance positions. They were also asked to do more work than their previous jobs.

After Forbes’ initial round of layoffs in April 2009, one staffer told us markets reporters were asked to do two articles a day for Forbes.com, with maybe a few more bylines required during earnings season. But now some of the reporters are back to cranking out eight articles a day for the site. “Basically they want to get as many clicks as possible,” a source told us.

When CEO Steve Forbes broke the news to his staff in an October memo, he wrote: “Forbes Media is laying the foundations for a strong, exciting future.”

Looks like they realised they needed those reporters back to make that future happen.

Another media layoff who was recently hired back? Martha Stewart’s former Blueprint magazine editor Elizabeth Graves. Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc. (MSO) shut down Graves’ Blueprint in December 2007. She was just hired back as editor in chief of Martha Stewart Weddings, a quarterly magazine.

