Forbes Doesn't Consider People On Magazine Covers Powerful

Forbes unveiled its coveted Celebrity 100 list for 2013 crowning Oprah Winfrey as the most powerful celeb of the past year.



What’s more interesting than the people that make the cut is Forbes’ new methodology for compiling its list of most powerful celebrities.

In the past, magazine covers featuring prominent celebs weighed heavily as a factor of where a celeb may place on the list.

No more.

Forbes detailed they “scrapped” counting celeb appearances on mag covers because, according to it, they now have a larger focus on reality stars who it doesn’t consider to have what they deem as power.

From Forbes:

“In the past, we’ve given extra weight to magazine covers based on the logic that publications only select powerful, popular people for their valuable cover space.

But that emphasis had started to reward reality stars who know how to work the tabloid media but don’t actually have what we would consider power.

So we’ve scrapped that part of the metric.”

Instead, the publication is relying more on E-Poll Market Research to assess how desirable celebrities are to marketers.

You can read more on how Forbes compiles its ranking here.

We decided to take a look at a few big-name magazines to see who graced the covers while Forbes compiled its assessment from June 2012 – June 2013.

We avoided publications that may be considered more tabloid-y.

From our findings, a few mag-friendly celebs were left off the list.

Kate Upton appeared on numerous magazines over the past year and landed her first cover on American Vogue this June. The ubiquitous Rihanna came shy of the top 10 while Bond man Daniel Craig — who’s movie “Skyfall” made more than $1 billion last year — is no where to be found.

Even Anne Hathaway, with praised performances in last year’s “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Les Misérables” failed to make the cut.

People

Circulation: 3.6 million

January: Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Gosling, two women who lost extreme amounts of weight

February: Tim McGraw, Paula Deen, Kelly Clarkson, Robin Roberts

March: Jennifer Aniston, country singer Mindy McCready, Valerie Harper, a “Bachelor” couple

April: Katy Perry, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Kate Middleton (twice), country singer Trisha Yearwood

May: The current “Bachelor,” Gwyneth Paltrow, Ohio women Amanda Berry and Ariel Castro, Kate Middleton, Angelina Jolie

June: Kim Kardashian

Vanity Fair

Circulation: 1.2 million

2012

Marilyn Monroe

Kristen Stewart

Alec Baldwin

Kate Middleton

Katie Holmes

Daniel Craig

Kate Moss

2013

Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann

Jennifer Lawrence

Ben Affleck, Emma Stone, and Bradley Cooper

Taylor Swift

Audrey Hepburn

Brad Pitt

Vogue

Circulation: 1.3 million

2012

Hope Solo, Ryan Lochte, Serena Williams

Emma Stone

Marion Cotillard

Lady Gaga

Keira Knightley

Rihanna

Anne Hathaway

2013

Gwen Stefani

Rooney Mara

Beyoncé

Michelle Obama

Carey Mulligan

Kate Upton

Rolling Stone

Circulation: 1.5 million

2013

Taylor Momsen

Bruno Mars

Jon Hamm

Lena Dunham

Rihanna

Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan

Jimmy Kimmel

2012

Daniel Craig

Obama

Mitt Romney illustration

Bob Dylan

Rick Ross

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul as their “Breaking Bad” characters

Justin Bieber

DeadMau5

GQ

Circulation: 947,000

2012

Michael Fassbender

Kate Upton

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Tim Tebow

Denzel Washington

Jeremy Lin

Rihanna

2013

Beyoncé

Bruce Willis

Jason Bateman

Robert Downey Jr.

James Franco

