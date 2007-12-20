Forbes' Web Celebs List Missing Some Very Important People

Former Forbes.com colleague and our good pal David Ewalt has floated his annual list of the Web’s top 25 celebrities. Leading this year’s picks: gossip blogger Perez Hilton, followed by TechCrunch founder/gossip blogger Michael Arrington. Other names you’d expect include Silicon Alley 100 members Seth Godin and Jeff Jarvis, Matt Drudge, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, and Fake Steve Jobs.

But what the heck, David — where are we? Were the bribes not enough? Were we not nice enough to you on G4TV — twice?! We expect to see some changes to your “methodology” next year. Capisce?

