Forbes Web Celeb List Still Missing Some Very Important People

Former Forbes.com colleague and our good pal David Ewalt has published his annual list of the Web’s top 25 celebrities.



Leading this year’s picks: The same top two as last year — gossip blogger Perez Hilton, followed by TechCrunch proprietor Michael Arrington. Then Digg’s Kevin Rose. And some more of our friends, like Mahalo’s Jason Calacanis, former Deadspin editor Will Leitch, ‘Giga’ Om Malik, and Gizmodo’s Brian Lam.

But David, didn’t we go through this last year? Aren’t you missing a few people here? Cough cough.

