SOLD: Forbes Magazine Publisher's Gorgeous $15 Million Greenwich Village Townhouse

Red rooms and the PriceChopper: two tastes that go great together.



First the William F. Buckley maisonette on Park Avenue sold after chopping its price from $24.5 million to $10 million. Now 11 West 12th Street, the Malcolm S. Forbes House that also contains a red room, has sold, too—for a mere $7.5 million, down from an initial ask of $15.25 million and a PriceChopped ask of $13.5 million.

That’s a 47.5 per cent discount, The Real Deal notes, which means the house doesn’t even have the PriceChopper Hall of Fame to fall back on. The buyer is Icon Realty Management, a real estate investment firm.

· Icon buys Forbes townhouse at 47.5 per cent discount [Real Deal]

· 11 West 12th Street coverage [Curbed]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.