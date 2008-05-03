Tech CEOs: Richer Than You Are

There’s nothing more fun to do during an economic slowdown than reading about people who make gobs more money than you (or we) do. The good folks at Forbes are well aware of this: Hence their list of the 12 highest-paid tech CEOs.



Forbes’ calculations factor in salary, cash bonuses, vested stock grants, stock gains and exercised stock options. Unfortunately they’re also presented in a reader-unfriendly slideshow format. So here’s what you want to know:

Larry Ellison — Oracle (ORCL): $192.9 million

Nabeel Gareeb — MEMC Electronic Materials (WFR): $79.6 million

John Chambers — Cisco Systems (CSCO): $54.8 million

Mark Hurd — Hewlett-Packard (HPQ): $27.6 million

Jen-Hsun Huang — NVIDIA (NVDA): $24.6 million

Samuel Palmisano — IBM (IBM): $24.3 million

Wendell Weeks — Corning (GLW): $22.6 million

Joseph Tucci — EMC (EMC): $20 million

William Sullivan — Agilent Technologies (A): $17.4 million

Paul Otellini — Intel (INTC): $16.3 million

Steve Jobs — Apple (AAPL): $14.6 million

Jonathan Schwartz — Sun Microsystems (JAVA): $13.5 million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.