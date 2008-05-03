Tech CEOs: Richer Than You Are

There’s nothing more fun to do during an economic slowdown than reading about people who make gobs more money than you (or we) do. The good folks at Forbes are well aware of this: Hence their list of the 12 highest-paid tech CEOs.
Forbes’ calculations factor in salary, cash bonuses, vested stock grants, stock gains and exercised stock options. Unfortunately they’re also presented in a reader-unfriendly slideshow format. So here’s what you want to know:
- Larry Ellison — Oracle (ORCL): $192.9 million
- Nabeel Gareeb — MEMC Electronic Materials (WFR): $79.6 million
- John Chambers — Cisco Systems (CSCO): $54.8 million
- Mark Hurd — Hewlett-Packard (HPQ): $27.6 million
- Jen-Hsun Huang — NVIDIA (NVDA): $24.6 million
- Samuel Palmisano — IBM (IBM): $24.3 million
- Wendell Weeks — Corning (GLW): $22.6 million
- Joseph Tucci — EMC (EMC): $20 million
- William Sullivan — Agilent Technologies (A): $17.4 million
- Paul Otellini — Intel (INTC): $16.3 million
- Steve Jobs — Apple (AAPL): $14.6 million
- Jonathan Schwartz — Sun Microsystems (JAVA): $13.5 million
