The 20 Richest People On The Planet

Ramin Talaie / Getty Bill Gates recaptures his spot at the top of the Forbes Billionaires List.

Forbes is out with its annual list of the wealthiest people on the planet, and there are some shakeups in the top 20.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates reclaimed his spot at the top of the list, adding $US9 million to his fortune in the past year.

Tech tycoons continued to dominate the top 20, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin appearing on the list. Others are familiar faces, but saw a substantial increase in wealth over the previous year.

You can see Forbes’ complete billionaires list here; we’re taking a closer look at the top 20.

