The 20 Richest People On The Planet

Bill gatesRamin Talaie / GettyBill Gates recaptures his spot at the top of the Forbes Billionaires List.

Forbes is out with its annual list of the wealthiest people on the planet, and there are some shakeups in the top 20.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates reclaimed his spot at the top of the list, adding $US9 million to his fortune in the past year.

Tech tycoons continued to dominate the top 20, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin appearing on the list. Others are familiar faces, but saw a substantial increase in wealth over the previous year.

You can see Forbes’ complete billionaires list here; we’re taking a closer look at the top 20.

#20 Li Ka-Shing

Net worth: $31 billion

No change in net worth from 2013; dropped 12 spots on the Forbes list

The richest man in Asia, Ka-Shing currently serves as chairman of Hutchison Whampoa, a conglomerate with interests in shipping and construction. He also holds a major real estate portfolio.

#19 Sergey Brin

Net worth: $31.8 billion

Gained $US9 million since 2013; jumped 1 spot on the Forbes list

Brin in the co-founder of Google, along with Larry Page.

#18 Jeff Bezos

Net worth: $32 billion

Gained $US6.8 million since 2013; jumped 1 spot on the Forbes list

Bezos is the founder and CEO of e-commerce giant Amazon.

Disclosure: Bezos is an investor in Business Insider.

#17 Larry Page

Net worth: $32.3 billion

Gained $US9.9 million since 2013; jumped 3 spots on the Forbes list

Page is the co-founder of Google, along with Sergey Brin.

#16 Michael Bloomberg

Net worth: $33 billion

Gained $US6 million since 2013; dropped 3 spots on the Forbes list

Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP.

#15 Bernard Arnault and family

Net worth: $33.5 million

Gained $US4.5 million since 2013; dropped 5 spots on the Forbes list

Arnault and his family hold a 46 per cent stake in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest maker of luxury goods.

#14 Samuel Robson Walton

Net worth: $34.2 billion

Gained $US8.1 million since 2013; jumped 3 spots on the Forbes list

A member of the founding family of Walmart, Walton has served as the head of the retail giant's board since 1992.

#13 Alice Walton

Net worth: $34.3 billion

Gained $US8 million since 2013; jumped 3 spots on the Forbes list

Walton, a daughter of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton, is an heiress to the big box store fortune.

#12 Stefan Persson

Net worth: $34.4 billion

Gained $US6.4 million since 2013; no change on the Forbes list

Persson is the chairman of H&M, the budget retail store that has expanded quickly across Europe and the U.S.

#11 Liliane Bettencourt and family

Net worth: $34.5 billion

Gained $US4.5 million since 2013; dropped 2 spots on the Forbes list

Bettencourt is the heiress to the L'Oreal fortune, and while she's still technically Europe's richest woman, a judge in October 2012 ordered that the elderly billionaire's fortune be placed under the legal control of her daughter and grandsons.

#10 Jim C. Walton

Net worth: $34.7 billion

Gained $US8 million since 2013; jumped 4 spots on the Forbes list

Another heir to the Walmart fortune, Jim is Chairman and CEO of the family's Arvest Bank, which has branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

#9 Christy R. Walton and family

Net worth: $36.7 billion

Gained $US8.5 million since 2013; jumped 2 spots on the Forbes list

Christy Walton inherited her husband John Walton's fortune when he passed away in 2005. John Walton's father was Walmart founder Sam Walton.

#8 Sheldon Adelson

Net worth: $US38 billion

Gained $US11.5 million since 2013; jumped 7 spots on the Forbes list

Adelson, the casino tycoon who is chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corps., made headlines in last year for his eight-figure donations to the Super PACs supporting Newt Gingrich.

#6 (tie) David Koch

Net worth: $40 billion

Gained $US6 million since 2013; no change on the Forbes list

David, along with brother Charles, is a co-owner and the executive vice president of Koch Industries, one of the largest privately-held companies in the world.

#6 (tie) Charles Koch

Net worth: $40 billion

Gained $US6 million since 2013; no change on the Forbes list

Charles is a co-owner and executive vice president at Koch Industries along with his younger brother David.

#5 Larry Ellison

Net worth: $48 billion

Gained $US5 million since 2013; no change on the Forbes list

Ellison, founder of Oracle, did not even graduate from college. He was named entrepreneur of the year by Harvard Business School in 1990.

#4 Warren Buffett

Net worth: $58.2 billion

Gained $US4.7 million since 2013; no change on the Forbes list

Buffett is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, as well as the company's primary shareholder.

#3 Amancio Ortega Gaona

Net worth: $64 billion

Gained $US7 million since 2013; no change on the Forbes list

Ortega is the former chairman of Inditex, a conglomerate whose holdings include global fashion retailer Zara.

#2 Carlos Slim Helu and family

Net worth: $72 billion

Gained $US1 million since 2013; dropped 1 spot on the Forbes list

Slim Helu came from humble beginnings. His father was an immigrant shoe maker and Slim built his fortune from almost nothing. And although he has billions now, friends say he wears cheap suits and prefers pen and paper to fancy computers.

#1 Bill Gates

Net worth: $76 billion

Gained $US9 million since 2013; jumped 1 spot on the Forbes list

Gates is the founder of Microsoft; he dropped out of Harvard after conceiving the company.

