Forbes Rich List: 73 NY Billionaires

Forbes‘ annual list of the 400 richest Americans is out, including 73 billionaires living in New York. Among your neighbours, whose fortunes came from the tech and media industries:
- Mayor Michael Bloomberg (no. 25, $11.5B net worth)
- News Corp. (NWS) CEO Rupert Murdoch (no. 33-tie, $8.8B)
- Samuel Newhouse, Jr. (no. 37, $8.5B)
- Daniel, Dirk, and Robert Ziff of Ziff-Davis fortune (no. 91-tie, $3.5B)
- Cablevision’s (CVC) Charles Dolan & family (no. 108-tie, $3.2B)
- The Daily News’ Mort Zuckerman (no. 188, $2.4B)
- IAC (IACI) CEO Barry Diller (no. 317-tie; $1.5B)
