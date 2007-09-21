Forbes Rich List: 73 NY Billionaires

Forbes‘ annual list of the 400 richest Americans is out, including 73 billionaires living in New York. Among your neighbours, whose fortunes came from the tech and media industries:



Mayor Michael Bloomberg (no. 25, $11.5B net worth)

News Corp. (NWS) CEO Rupert Murdoch (no. 33-tie, $8.8B)

Samuel Newhouse, Jr. (no. 37, $8.5B)

Daniel, Dirk, and Robert Ziff of Ziff-Davis fortune (no. 91-tie, $3.5B)

Cablevision’s (CVC) Charles Dolan & family (no. 108-tie, $3.2B)

The Daily News’ Mort Zuckerman (no. 188, $2.4B)

IAC (IACI) CEO Barry Diller (no. 317-tie; $1.5B)

