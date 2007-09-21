Forbes Rich List: 73 NY Billionaires

Dan Frommer

Money

Forbes‘ annual list of the 400 richest Americans is out, including 73 billionaires living in New York. Among your neighbours, whose fortunes came from the tech and media industries:

  • Mayor Michael Bloomberg (no. 25, $11.5B net worth)
  • News Corp. (NWS) CEO Rupert Murdoch (no. 33-tie, $8.8B)
  • Samuel Newhouse, Jr. (no. 37, $8.5B)
  • Daniel, Dirk, and Robert Ziff of Ziff-Davis fortune (no. 91-tie, $3.5B)
  • Cablevision’s (CVC) Charles Dolan & family (no. 108-tie, $3.2B)
  • The Daily News’ Mort Zuckerman (no. 188, $2.4B)
  • IAC (IACI) CEO Barry Diller (no. 317-tie; $1.5B)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.