The New Meme: Even Communists Are Better Than Obama

While we’re on the subject of Obama Derangement Syndrome, we thought it’d be worth noting a hot new trend, which is that conservatives now are pointing out ways that Obama is even worse than communists.
Here’s a photoshop made by Steve Forbes in an editorial found by Copyranter:
Photo: Forbes
Vom.
And yesterday Speaker Boehner Tweeted, on news that Cuba’s government was cutting spending:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.