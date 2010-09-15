The New Meme: Even Communists Are Better Than Obama

While we’re on the subject of Obama Derangement Syndrome, we thought it’d be worth noting a hot new trend, which is that conservatives now are pointing out ways that Obama is even worse than communists.



Here’s a photoshop made by Steve Forbes in an editorial found by Copyranter:

Photo: Forbes

Vom.

And yesterday Speaker Boehner Tweeted, on news that Cuba’s government was cutting spending:

