Forbes' Online Managing Editor, Carl Lavin, Is Out

There’s more staff shuffling going on over at Forbes.



We hear that Carl Lavin, managing editor of Forbes.com, is leaving the company. A memo went out to staff early this afternoon, a source tells us.

UPDATE: We emailed Lavin and haven’t heard back, but in response to this item, he tweeted: “The adventure continues,” which we’ll take as confirmation.

Lavin, a longtime newspaper guy who joined Forbes as online managing editor in 2007, is the latest staffer atop Forbes’ masthead to either depart or change roles.

His resignation follows that of Paul Maidment, formerly editor of Forbes.com and executive editor of the magazine, who left in mid-June. A month later, William Baldwin, the highest-ranking editorial staffer, announced that, “After 11 years editing the magazine I am moving to a new position at Forbes, as a writer, with the title investment strategies editor.”

Forbes is in a period of major transition as new editorial chief Lewis D’Vorkin ramps up the website’s blogging efforts. He also plans to bring on hundreds of outside contributors and is working on a redesign of the print magazine that will debut in September.

D’Vorkin is clearly running the show, but it’s still not clear who will replace Baldwin as editor of the magazine. Back in July, sources told us managing editor Tom Post was the most likely internal candidate, but an official successor has yet to be named.

