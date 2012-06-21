Forbes Just Announced The Top 10 Highest-Paid Actresses In Hollywood

Photo: Shuttershock

Forbes has just released its list of the highest-paid actresses.The list gathered numbers from May 2011 to May 2012, and includes the 10 actresses who are receiving the biggest paychecks.



While some on the list are usual suspects like Cameron Diaz, many are young newcomers. And being a part of a film franchise doesn’t hurt, either.

Let’s just say it pays to be funny.

10. Jennifer Aniston - $11 million Aniston earned some of the best reviews of her career for her surprising turn in last summer's 'Horrible Bosses' and followed it up with the disappointing 'Wanderlust.' Couple those paychecks with the money from 'Friends' repeats, and her bank account is just fine. 9. Kristen Wiig - $12 million In addition to last summer's breakout smash 'Bridesmaids,' which earned $288 million on a $32 million budget, Wiig concluded her run on 'Saturday Night Live' and appeared in the low-budget film 'Friends With Kids.' 8. Meryl Streep - $12 million The reigning Oscar winner (and most nominated of all time) continues to average a film a year, and with her pedigree, she doesn't work for cheap. 7. Sarah Jessica Parker - $15 million 'I Don't Know How She Does It' is right. Despite the aforementioned flop, she still makes bank off of Sex and the City reruns, product endorsements, and her line of perfumes. 6. Julia Roberts - $16 million Her star power may be diminishing, but her paychecks haven't--and Julia Roberts took home two big ones with 'Larry Crowne' and 'Mirror Mirror,' which earned $135 at the box office. 5. Charlize Theron - $18 million Theron followed a buzz-worthy turn in last winter's 'Young Adult' with two summer hits in 'Snow White and the Huntsman' and 'Prometheus.' 4. Angelina Jolie - $20 million While offscreen since 2010's 'The Tourist,' Jolie still voiced Master Tigress in 'Kung Fu Panda 2' in addition to her numerous product endorsements. She is currently filming the title role in Disney's live-action movie 'Maleficent.' 3. Sandra Bullock - $25 million A quiet year, with only 'Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close' released, she was still riding the success of her massive hit, 'The Blind Side.' Next up is Alfonso Cuaron's science fiction movie 'Gravity,' pushed back from November 2012 to 2013. Cameron Diaz - $34 million Credit this huge payday to the success of her film 'Bad Teacher,' which made $216 million on a budget of $20 million. And Diaz received a portion of the profits in addition to an upfront salary. Couple that with 'The Green Hornet' and 'What To Expect When You're Expecting' and she jumps up to second on the list. Kristen Stewart - $34.5 million It takes more than just 'Twilight' to top this list, but 'Twilight' certainly helps. Forbes reports her earning $12.5 million for each of the final two films, plus a share of the profits. Add to that her 'Snow White and the Huntsman' payday, and it's clear why she's the leader of the pack. Now that you know how much the most-paid actresses make, check out the modelling world ... See which models make the most >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.