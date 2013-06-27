Forbes' Most Powerful List Is Dominated By Women

Oprah tops Forbes’ list again for fifth time.

Forbes released its list of the most powerful celebrities this morning.



The top 10 is dominated by women with Oprah making her fifth appearance atop the list.

Among those missing this year are Adele, Britney Spears, Bethenny Frankel, and Johnny Depp.

Forbes’ methodology consists of evaluating social-networking power, money earned, and media mentions, among numerous other factors between June 2012-2013.

Different this year is less of a focus on celebrities who land magazine covers with the publication noting magazines today aren’t placing people they consider powerful on its covers.

Here’s who tops Forbes’ most powerful list:

10. Hugh Jackman

9. Ellen DeGeneres

8. Roger Federer

7. Bon Jovi

6. Taylor Swift

5. Madonna

4. Beyoncé

3. Steven Spielberg

2. Lady Gaga

1. Oprah

