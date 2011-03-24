The 8 Baseball Teams That Gained The Most Value In 2010

Photo: AP

Baseball is experiencing a debt crisis, but that doesn’t mean every franchise is in financial turmoil.28 of the 30 MLB teams are increasing in value, compared to 21 teams the year prior, according to the most recent valuations by Forbes magazine.



The Texas Rangers highlight the group of growing teams, having gone from bankruptcy to a World Series in just one year.

Forbes’ valuations do not include deductions for debt (aside from stadium debt), so just because a team is growing in value doesn’t mean that they aren’t borrowing gobs of money. The Chicago Cubs have loads of debt piled high, reaching 75% of its overall worth, and the New York Mets aren’t far behind at 60%.

But while some of baseball’s marquee teams battle to break out of debt, others have managed to prosper and sports ownership is still a good investment. All the teams on the list increased in value by at least 10 per cent in just one year — but those that did fall … fell hard.

