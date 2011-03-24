The 8 Baseball Teams That Gained The Most Value In 2010

Photo: AP
Baseball is experiencing a debt crisis, but that doesn’t mean every franchise is in financial turmoil.28 of the 30 MLB teams are increasing in value, compared to 21 teams the year prior, according to the most recent valuations by Forbes magazine.
The Texas Rangers highlight the group of growing teams, having gone from bankruptcy to a World Series in just one year.
Forbes’ valuations do not include deductions for debt (aside from stadium debt), so just because a team is growing in value doesn’t mean that they aren’t borrowing gobs of money. The Chicago Cubs have loads of debt piled high, reaching 75% of its overall worth, and the New York Mets aren’t far behind at 60%.
But while some of baseball’s marquee teams battle to break out of debt, others have managed to prosper and sports ownership is still a good investment. All the teams on the list increased in value by at least 10 per cent in just one year — but those that did fall … fell hard.
Current Rank: 3rd (out of 32 MLB teams)
2011 value: $800 million
2010 value: $727 million
Current Rank: 6th
2011 value: $609 million
2010 value: $537 million
Current Rank: 24th
2011 value: $360 million
2010 value: $317 million
Current Rank: 23rd
2011 value: $375 million
2010 value: $331 million
Current Rank: 10th
2011 value: $526 million
2010 value: $466 million
Current Rank: 7th
2011 value: $563 million
2010 value: $483 million
Current Rank: 12th
2011 value: $490 million
2010 value: $405 million
Current Rank: 8th
2011 value: $561 million
2010 value: $451 million
Current Rank: 25th
2011 value: $353 million
2010 value: $391 million
Current Rank: 5th
2011 value: $747 million
2010 value: $858 million
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.