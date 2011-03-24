The 8 Baseball Teams That Gained The Most Value In 2010

Kim Bhasin
Baseball is experiencing a debt crisis, but that doesn’t mean every franchise is in financial turmoil.28 of the 30 MLB teams are increasing in value, compared to 21 teams the year prior, according to the most recent valuations by Forbes magazine. 

The Texas Rangers highlight the group of growing teams, having gone from bankruptcy to a World Series in just one year.

Forbes’ valuations do not include deductions for debt (aside from stadium debt), so just because a team is growing in value doesn’t mean that they aren’t borrowing gobs of money. The Chicago Cubs have loads of debt piled high, reaching 75% of its overall worth, and the New York Mets aren’t far behind at 60%.

But while some of baseball’s marquee teams battle to break out of debt, others have managed to prosper and sports ownership is still a good investment. All the teams on the list increased in value by at least 10 per cent in just one year — but those that did fall … fell hard.

Los Angeles Dodgers -- 10% increase in value

Current Rank: 3rd (out of 32 MLB teams)

2011 value: $800 million

2010 value: $727 million

Philadelphia Phillies -- 13% increase in value

Current Rank: 6th

2011 value: $609 million

2010 value: $537 million

Florida Marlins -- 13% increase in value

Current Rank: 24th

2011 value: $360 million

2010 value: $317 million



Cincinnati Reds -- 13% increase in value

Current Rank: 23rd

2011 value: $375 million

2010 value: $331 million

Chicago White Sox -- 13% increase in value

Current Rank: 10th

2011 value: $526 million

2010 value: $466 million

San Francisco Giants -- 16% increase in value

Current Rank: 7th

2011 value: $563 million

2010 value: $483 million

Minnesota Twins -- 21% increase in value

Current Rank: 12th

2011 value: $490 million

2010 value: $405 million

Texas Rangers -- 25% increase in value

Current Rank: 8th

2011 value: $561 million

2010 value: $451 million

AND THE BIG LOSERS: Cleveland Indians -- 10% decrease in value

Current Rank: 25th

2011 value: $353 million

2010 value: $391 million

New York Mets -- 13% decrease in value

Current Rank: 5th

2011 value: $747 million

2010 value: $858 million

Ever wonder what the more financially endowed teams could do with that money?

