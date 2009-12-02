Forbes Might Unload Its HQ For $55 Million

Forbes is close to selling its headquarters for $55 million, or $380 a square foot, the NY Post reports.



Just two years ago, when the world was quite different, Forbes wanted to sell the building for $140 million, or $1,000 per square foot. Even earlier this year, the Post says the company wanted to get $80 million for the building at 60 fifth avenue.

Forbes has been in cost cutting mode lately, letting 100 employees go in October. Forbes has another building just down the street where everyone will work.

