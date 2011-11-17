Forbes Puts Its 5-Star Hotel Ratings Online With Luxury Travel Website Startle

Photo: Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

For the first time, Forbes has put its long-published travel guide online with the launch of Startle.com, a website that combines hotel rankings and insight from industry experts.The website features three, four and five-starred hotel properties, restaurants and spas in destinations around the world, as well as Q&As with experts like restaurateur Charlie Trotter, chef Eric Ripert, and Ivanka Trump.



Users are also privy to exclusive deals and experiences, and can share their own travel experiences on the site.

Forbes is no stranger to the hotel ratings business: it’s published travel ratings since 1958 under the Mobil Travel Guide name, and in 2009 rebranded the guide under the Forbes moniker.

It’s about time the rankings, based on more than 500 criteria analysed by a team of anonymous inspectors, were made available on the web.

Last night the publication held a party celebrating the launch of Startle and the induction of several new hotels, restaurants and spas onto its prestigious five-star list.

A Wisconsin property–The American Club–was handed five stars for the first time, and Mandarin Oriental was handed three new five-star ratings for hotels in Boston, Las Vegas and Singapore.

Four new five-star restaurants also made the list: L20 in Chicago, Menton in Boston, Twist by Pierre Gagnaire in Las Vegas, and Herons in Cary, North Carolina.

Representatives from the winning properties mingled with industry insiders at a gallery space in Soho, and singer Norah Jones made a surprise appearance.

