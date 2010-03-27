Uh Oh, Forbes Screwed: Editor In Charge Of Forbes 400, Billionaires, Celeb Lists Quits

Matthew Miller, the Global Wealth Editor at Forbes, is packing up his office today.



He is leaving the magazine after a 7-year tenure to launch a wealth research company.

It’s a big loss for the publication. Miller directly oversees a team of six to 10 reporters, depending on the list, and is the point man for much of the magazine’s wealth coverage as well as one of its most visible media personalities.

In a publication known for its lists, “Matt is the ultimate list guru,” says one of the magazine’s reporters who asked not to be named. “He’s a mentor to so many in the newsroom.”

“His team is probably the most close-knit group of reporters at the company,” says another. “And Matt is the one who’s always encouraging that closeness.”

Miller has edited the Forbes 400 Wealthiest Americans list since 2005, and took over partial editing of the Celebrity 100 power list in 2008 and the annual World’s Billionaires list in 2009. Under Miller, the three franchise lists have expanded online. As well, he pioneered the annual charity poker game featuring members of the 400 list.

“This is a huge loss for Forbes. That guy is a great reporter. He is tireless, his enthusiasm spreads to the people he works with and he really has a great bead on the mindset of the wealthiest people in the world,” says Dennis Kneale, CNBC anchor and former Forbes Managing Editor. “I would take that guy into any battle or business.”

Senior Editor Luisa Kroll will oversee wealth coverage going forward.

