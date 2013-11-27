The Toronto Maple Leafs Are The NHL's Most Valuable Franchise

Forbes released

its list of the most valuable NHL franchisesof 2013.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, worth $US1.15 billion dollars, claimed the number one spot again. The Maple Leafs became the first franchise in NHL history with a worth over a billion dollars last year.

For the first year ever, three Canadian teams were in the top five. The Montreal Canadians are worth an estimated $US775 million and the Vancouver Canucks at $US700 million.

The New York Rangers came in at second ($850 million) and the Chicago Blackhawks ($625 million) finished off the top five.

