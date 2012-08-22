The 10 Highest-Paid DJs In The World

Photo: Getty

Forbes’ latest list ranks the world’s highest-paid DJs over the past year.With the increasing popularity and resurgenceof electronic dance music, better known as EDM, DJ paydays have also seen a record high.



The top 10 “Electronic Cash Kings,” as Forbes calls them, earned anywhere from $7 million to $22 million in the past year alone.

As Forbes points out:

One need only look at the recent activities of the genre’s most prominent practitioners: Last year, Skrillex was one of the main attractions at Coachella; last month, Deadmau5 ended up on the cover of Rolling Stone; last week, Kaskade became the first electronic act to sell out the Staples centre in Los Angeles.

The proof is in the hundred-dollar ticket prices, EDM is officially mainstream. And the top earners who hide behind computers with headphones on, all of whom are male, are reaping the benefits.

And unlike rock bands and pop stars who take home just one-third of gross ticket sales, DJ’s production costs are often extremely minor as they simply require a USB stick, headphones and a laptop.

Forbes put together the following ranking after looking at recorded music sales, endorsements, merchandise sales, and sourcing Pollstar, RIAA, promoters, managers, lawyers, and some of the artists themselves.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.