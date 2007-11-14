Forbes Enters 21st Century, Launches Reader Comments

The latest “mainstream” media outlet to add blog-like reader comments to their Web stories: Forbes.com, my former employer. We’re told the comments system is an in-house effort and has nothing to do with the company’s acquisition of ClipMarks, announced last week. Rival BusinessWeek has featured reader comments for more than two years, while Fortune, whose content is roped in under the CNNMoney.com portal, only accepts comments on its blog posts.

See Also: Forbes Buys Clipmarks, RealClearPolitics Stake

NYT Adds Reader Comments to Front Page!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.