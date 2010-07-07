Forbes Hires Former AOL Exec Andrea Spiegel To Lead Product Development

Forbes’ new chief product officer, True/Slant’s Lewis Dvorkin, may not yet have enacted those potential mass layoffs we’ve been hearing about, but it looks like he has made his first big hire: Andrea Spiegel, a former AOL executive, who has been named vice president of new product development.



The company announced in a press release today that Spiegel…

…will be product managing the re-architecture and redesign of Forbes.com. She will also project manage the Forbes400 and other Wealth lists on Forbes.com. She will be managing the outside consultants redesigning the website and the magazine. Ms Spiegel will also be engaged in the development of mobile and video projects, as well as iPad and tablet applications. Along with all these projects, Ms. Spiegel will help develop Forbes’ social media strategy and applications.

In making the announcement Mr. D’Vorkin said, “Andrea brings a wealth of traditional media knowledge and digital experience to Forbes in all areas vital to its editorial and product development. She held significant management roles at AOL in new product development, mobile, editorial and community. Andrea’s key roles in numerous start-ups give her a unique view into the future of digital news production and consumption as it intersects with the growth of social media.”

This comes several weeks after there was a high-level departure on the web editorial side.

Paul Maidment, editor of Forbes.com and executive editor of the magazine, resigned on June 14 because, insiders say, Dvorkin wants to take the website in a new direction, which Spiegel appears to be a part of.

