Robert Downey Jr. Tops Forbes' List Of Highest-Paid Actors

Robert Downey Jr. can thank his hefty ‘Iron Man’ paycheck for helping him get to the top of Forbes’ list.

Forbes has named Robert Downey Jr. the



highest-paid actor of the past year.That shouldn’t come as a shock considering the superhero actor just came off two huge hits, “Iron Man 3” and last year’s “The Avengers.”

Combined, both films generated $2.7 billion — with a B — at the box office worldwide.

Downey Jr. was the highest-paid star of “The Avengers” with a large $50 million paycheck.

Disney just renegotiated his contract to appear in the next two “Avengers” sequels — and it’s not difficult to see why. No one else could play Tony Stark.

According to Forbes, the actor is worth $75 million from June 2012-2013.

Noticeably missing from the top list is Christian Bale, who’s final Batman instalment brought in a big $1 billion last year.

Here are a look at the other men who made the list this year.

2. Channing Tatum: $60 million

No surprise here.

The once hip-hop star of “Step Up,” was in three huge movies last year including “Magic Mike” and “21 Jump Street.”

“Magic Mike” was a huge box-office win earning $167 million worldwide. The film cost Warner Bros. $7 million to make. Both films already have sequels in the works.

3. Hugh Jackman: $55 million

Last year’s Oscar-nominated “Les Miserables” earned more than $437 million worldwide.

Jackman returns to theatres at the end of the month as the Wolverine.

4. Mark Wahlberg: $52 million

Wahlberg starred in “Ted” which became the highest-grossing R-rated comedy.

Next up, he’ll be in the next “Transformers” film due out next year.

5. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: $46 million

With so many other big actors gaining attention, it may have been easy for The Rock to quietly pass by unnoticed.

However, the one-time wrestler has had a bunch of box-office hits in the past year including “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island,” “Pain and Gain” (with Walhberg), and Universal’s “Fast & Furious 6.”

He’s currently working on his next big film, “Hercules.”

6. Leonardo DiCaprio: $39 million

Who would have thought “The Great Gatsby” would be bigger than “Pacific Rim”?

The latest adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s prized novel surprised at theatres bringing in a big first weekend with $50 million.

Now, the Baz Luhrmann film has earned $327 million to date.

7. Adam Sandler: $37 million

Disregarding Sandler’s dud “That’s My Boy,” the comedian put out successful animated film “Hotel Translyvania” which earned $347 million worldwide.

His latest film, “Grown Ups 2” also made a splash at theatres opening weekend with $42.5 million.

8. Tom Cruise: $35 million

Despite “Jack Reacher” not taking off in the states, Cruise is still a big win overseas. The film earned more than $136 million at the foreign box office.

9. Denzel Washington: $33 million

Washington was in last year’s Oscar-nominated film “Flight” which made just under $162 million worldwide.

10. Liam Neeson: $37 million

Everyone’s favourite father-on-a-mission to save his kidnapped family members returned to the big screen last October in “Taken 2.” The film earned a massive $376 million on an estimated $45 million budget.

Fox already announced “Taken 3” with the actor set to receive $20 million to reprise his role.

