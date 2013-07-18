Robert Downey Jr. Tops Forbes' List Of Highest-Paid Actors

Forbes has named Robert Downey Jr. the
highest-paid actor of the past year.That shouldn’t come as a shock considering the superhero actor just came off two huge hits, “Iron Man 3” and last year’s “The Avengers.”
Combined, both films generated $2.7 billion — with a B — at the box office worldwide.
Downey Jr. was the highest-paid star of “The Avengers” with a large $50 million paycheck.
Disney just renegotiated his contract to appear in the next two “Avengers” sequels — and it’s not difficult to see why. No one else could play Tony Stark.
According to Forbes, the actor is worth $75 million from June 2012-2013.
Noticeably missing from the top list is Christian Bale, who’s final Batman instalment brought in a big $1 billion last year.
Here are a look at the other men who made the list this year.
2. Channing Tatum: $60 million
No surprise here.
The once hip-hop star of “Step Up,” was in three huge movies last year including “Magic Mike” and “21 Jump Street.”
“Magic Mike” was a huge box-office win earning $167 million worldwide. The film cost Warner Bros. $7 million to make. Both films already have sequels in the works.
3. Hugh Jackman: $55 million
Last year’s Oscar-nominated “Les Miserables” earned more than $437 million worldwide.
Jackman returns to theatres at the end of the month as the Wolverine.
4. Mark Wahlberg: $52 million
Wahlberg starred in “Ted” which became the highest-grossing R-rated comedy.
Next up, he’ll be in the next “Transformers” film due out next year.
5. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: $46 million
With so many other big actors gaining attention, it may have been easy for The Rock to quietly pass by unnoticed.
However, the one-time wrestler has had a bunch of box-office hits in the past year including “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island,” “Pain and Gain” (with Walhberg), and Universal’s “Fast & Furious 6.”
He’s currently working on his next big film, “Hercules.”
6. Leonardo DiCaprio: $39 million
Who would have thought “The Great Gatsby” would be bigger than “Pacific Rim”?
The latest adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s prized novel surprised at theatres bringing in a big first weekend with $50 million.
Now, the Baz Luhrmann film has earned $327 million to date.
7. Adam Sandler: $37 million
Disregarding Sandler’s dud “That’s My Boy,” the comedian put out successful animated film “Hotel Translyvania” which earned $347 million worldwide.
His latest film, “Grown Ups 2” also made a splash at theatres opening weekend with $42.5 million.
8. Tom Cruise: $35 million
Despite “Jack Reacher” not taking off in the states, Cruise is still a big win overseas. The film earned more than $136 million at the foreign box office.
9. Denzel Washington: $33 million
Washington was in last year’s Oscar-nominated film “Flight” which made just under $162 million worldwide.
10. Liam Neeson: $37 million
Everyone’s favourite father-on-a-mission to save his kidnapped family members returned to the big screen last October in “Taken 2.” The film earned a massive $376 million on an estimated $45 million budget.
Fox already announced “Taken 3” with the actor set to receive $20 million to reprise his role.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.