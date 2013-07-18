Robert Downey Jr. Tops Forbes' List Of Highest-Paid Actors

Kirsten Acuna
Iron Man 1Robert Downey Jr. can thank his hefty ‘Iron Man’ paycheck for helping him get to the top of Forbes’ list.

Forbes has named Robert Downey Jr. the

highest-paid actor of the past year.That shouldn’t come as a shock considering the superhero actor just came off two huge hits, “Iron Man 3” and last year’s “The Avengers.”

Combined, both films generated $2.7 billion — with a B — at the box office worldwide. 

Downey Jr. was the highest-paid star of “The Avengers” with a large $50 million paycheck.

Disney just renegotiated his contract to appear in the next two “Avengers” sequels — and it’s not difficult to see why. No one else could play Tony Stark.

According to Forbes, the actor is worth $75 million from June 2012-2013.

Noticeably missing from the top list is Christian Bale, who’s final Batman instalment brought in a big $1 billion last year.

Here are a look at the other men who made the list this year

2. Channing Tatum: $60 million

magic-mike-channing-tatum

No surprise here.

The once hip-hop star of “Step Up,” was in three huge movies last year including “Magic Mike” and “21 Jump Street.”

“Magic Mike” was a huge box-office win earning $167 million worldwide. The film cost Warner Bros. $7 million to make. Both films already have sequels in the works.

3. Hugh Jackman: $55 million

les miserables hugh jackman

Last year’s Oscar-nominated “Les Miserables” earned more than $437 million worldwide.

Jackman returns to theatres at the end of the month as the Wolverine.

4. Mark Wahlberg: $52 million

Ted movie

Wahlberg starred in “Ted” which became the highest-grossing R-rated comedy.

Next up, he’ll be in the next “Transformers” film due out next year.

5. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: $46 million

journey 2 the rock dwayne johnson

With so many other big actors gaining attention, it may have been easy for The Rock to quietly pass by unnoticed.

However, the one-time wrestler has had a bunch of box-office hits in the past year including “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island,” “Pain and Gain” (with Walhberg), and Universal’s “Fast & Furious 6.”

He’s currently working on his next big film, “Hercules.”

6. Leonardo DiCaprio: $39 million

the great gatsby leonardo dicaprio

Who would have thought “The Great Gatsby” would be bigger than “Pacific Rim”?

The latest adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s prized novel surprised at theatres bringing in a big first weekend with $50 million.

Now, the Baz Luhrmann film has earned $327 million to date.

7. Adam Sandler: $37 million

adam sandler grown ups 2

Disregarding Sandler’s dud “That’s My Boy,” the comedian put out successful animated film “Hotel Translyvania” which earned $347 million worldwide.

His latest film, “Grown Ups 2” also made a splash at theatres opening weekend with $42.5 million.

8. Tom Cruise: $35 million

jack reacher

Despite “Jack Reacher” not taking off in the states, Cruise is still a big win overseas. The film earned more than $136 million at the foreign box office.

9. Denzel Washington: $33 million

denzel washington flight

Washington was in last year’s Oscar-nominated film “Flight” which made just under $162 million worldwide.

10. Liam Neeson: $37 million

taken 2 liam neeson

Everyone’s favourite father-on-a-mission to save his kidnapped family members returned to the big screen last October in “Taken 2.” The film earned a massive $376 million on an estimated $45 million budget.

Fox already announced “Taken 3” with the actor set to receive $20 million to reprise his role.

