Seven Sports Franchises That Lost At Least $50 Million In Value In The Past Year

Manchester United has once again been named the most valuable sports team in the world by Forbes yearly list, adding $30 million to its value since last year.But not all of the valuable sports franchises were as lucky as Manchester United, in fact, 24 out of the 50 actually lost value in the past year.



With people spending less and ticket prices getting higher, a lot of these teams can’t put people in the seats. It also doesn’t help if one of the partners in your franchise ran the world’s largest ponzi scheme.

#7 Detroit Lions – Lost $50 Million 2011 Value: $817 million 2010 Value: $867 million The team may be improving, but the economy in Detroit makes it difficult for fans to scrape together the money for a ticket. Source: Forbes

#6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Lost $60 million 2011 Team Value: $1.09 billion

2010 Team Value: $1.03 billion A 20-two per cent drop in attendance at Bucs home games is their excuse for the value drop. Source: Forbes

#5 Minnesota Vikings – Lost $61 million 2011 Team Value: $774 million

2010 Team Value: $835 million The revenues from the Metrodome are abysmal and it's the main reason the Vikings may be trekking out of Minnesota. Source: Forbes

#4 Buffalo Bills – Lost $110 million 2011 Team Value: $799 million

2010 Team Value: $909 million The city of Buffalo is living in trying times, and so are the Bills who are coming off of their third straight last place finish in the AFC East. Source: Forbes

#3 New York Mets – Lost $111 million 2011 Team Value: $747 million

2010 Team Value: $858 million The Bernie Madoff fiasco has and will continue to affect the Mets for a little while more----at least. Source: Forbes

#2 St. Louis Rams – Lost $134 million 2011 Team Value: $779 million

2010 Team Value: $913 million The city-wide interest in the Rams is fairly low compared to the Cardinals, and questions about owner Stanley Kroenke's debt have driven the value of the NFL's St. Louis franchise way down.

Source: Forbes

#1 Jacksonville Jaguars – Lost $141 million 2011 Team Value: $725 million 2010 Team Value: $866 million No one goes to watch the Jaguars play. People don't even watch them on television because a lot of fans aren't able to. Source: Forbes

