Forbes Sells Colorado Ranch To Hedge Fund Billionaire

The Forbes family, which has already put their downtown HQ on the block, has sold their 25-bedroom “Trinchera” Colorado ranch, which Malcolm Forbes bought in 1969. The buyer: hedge fund bigshot Louis Moore Bacon, who ranks No. 286 on Forbes’ annual list of the richest Americans, worth an estimated $1.7 billion. No word on the price — have a clue? tips AT alleyinsider DOT com. Memo from Steve Forbes to employees after the jump.

Disclosure: Forbes Media is my former employer.

We wanted to let you know that the family has sold Forbes Trinchera Ranch in Colorado to noted conservationist Louis Moore Bacon, ensuring that the legacy of ecological and environmental stewardship will continue for years to come.



All of the employees of Trinchera will remain with the ranch. A great deal of thanks goes to them and Ty Ryland, the ranch’s manager, whose efforts and oversight over the years have maintained and improved one of the most beautiful pieces of land in this country.



We could not imagine a more perfect buyer for Trinchera. Louis Bacon has passionately devoted much of his life and resources to the protection and preservation of extraordinary properties. By finding such a committed owner, we are certain Trinchera will thrive.



The conservation easement that was granted in November 2004 and donated to the Colorado Open Lands will continue in perpetuity.

