Forbes.com Lays Off Autos, traveller Staff, Cuts Conference Group

Forbes.com has laid off staff at its ForbesAutos.com and ForbesTraveler.com sites, we hear, affirming Gawker’s report. These sites are separate from Forbes.com’s business news operation.



We’ve also heard about cuts at Forbes’ conference group. Specifically, that Forbes has cut the entire group and will outsource a handful of conferences a year.

We have not yet been able to confirm this with the company.

Know more? [email protected] or use our anonymous tips form. All information kept confidential.

Disclosure: Forbes.com is my previous employer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.