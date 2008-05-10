Forbes.com CEO Slags Ad Networks, But Not His Own

Forbes.com CEO Jim Spanfeller is the latest publishing bigshot to take a shot at ad networks. At the Needham & Company Digital Media Conference Thursday, he predicted that more publishers would follow ESPN.com, which has said it would stop selling through networks, except for low-value remnant inventory it can’t sell otherwise.



Said Spanfeller: “By working through networks, you’re basically moving advertisers away from the content group, and that’s inherently a bad idea.”

We are assuming that he’s making a distinction between other publishers’ ad networks and his own — a roll-up of 400 blogs and small publishers that Forbes manages through a network powered by Adify.

