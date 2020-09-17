Canva, Culture Amp and Airwallex made it onto Forbes' list of the top 100 private cloud companies

Canva CEO Melanie Perkins

The Forbes Cloud 100 list has been released, highlighting the top 100 private cloud companies in the world.

Australian companies Canva, Culture Amp and Airwallex were named on the list.

Canva was the only Australian company among the top 10.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Aussie tech businesses are making it big on the cloud.

Culture Amp, Canva and Airwallex are the Australian businesses named in Forbes Cloud 100 list, which ranks the top private cloud companies in the world.

The list, which is in its fifth year, was created in partnership with Salesforce Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners. It is based on a company’s sales, growth, valuation, culture and reputation following consultation with 43 CEO judges and executives public cloud companies.

At the top of the list is software company Snowflake followed by payments platform Stripe and robotic process automation software company UiPath.

Aussie design juggernaut Canva entered the top 10 list for the first time, taking out seventh place. It’s the only company based outside of the US in the top 10 list.

Earlier this year, Canva also ranked as one of Australia’s best places to work.

Image: Forbes

Australian fintech Airwallex was 61st, while employee experience platform Culture Amp ranked 80th.

“Being named to the Cloud 100 is a special moment for all Campers,” Culture Amp CEO and cofounder Didier Elzinga said in a statement.

“It is further validation of our culture first approach and the absolute importance of employee experience in building a great company.

“Particularly at this moment in time when company culture is more critical than ever. Where understanding what matters to your people to support engagement, productivity, well-being and ultimately uphold a workplace culture is what will allow companies to respond to what the world is throwing at them.”

According to Forbes, “Covid-19 hasn’t slowed this group down.” All up, the companies on the list are worth $270 billion, with at least 87 of them valued at $1 billion or more.

Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100 congratulated all companies on the list. “For five years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector,” he said in a statement.

“With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from data infrastructure to marketing, it’s harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.