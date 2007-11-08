Forbes Buys Clipmarks, RealClearPolitics Stake

Forbes Media, as long rumoured, has acquired Clipmarks, a tool that lets people share Web content like text and images. Forbes has also acquired a 51% stake in RealClearPolitics. Update: In a (what else) Clipmarks post, founder Eric Goldstein says he and the rest of his company will stay on. More info after the jump. Release Disclosure: Forbes Media is my former employer.

From Steve Forbes:

I am pleased to announce two recent acquisitions by Forbes Media that will join Forbes’ growing family of Web sites.

Forbes Media has acquired Clipmarks, a unique Web-clipping service that enables people to clip and share text and other content from Web pages. Founded by Eric Goldstein, Clipmarks CEO, this online service offers a new way for people to save and share things they find on the Web. Its free browser add-on application lets users clip text, images and videos from Web pages, and then save, blog, e-mail and print what they clip.

Clipmarks is home to a community of clippers who share their clips and leave comments about them. Forbes.com <http://Forbes.com> editors use this technology across the Forbes.com

<http://Forbes.com> site, clipping and posting content from other Web sites that they think their users might be interested in reading.

Forbes Media has also acquired a 51% stake in RealClearPolitics.com, the foremost political Web site. This site selects and publishes the best commentary, news, polling data and links to important resources from all points of the political compass–and covers important issues of the day. Its poll averages have become the standard in election polling and are used by many prominent media companies.

Co-founded in 2000 by John McIntyre, now RCP President, and fellow Princeton graduate Tom Bevan, RealClearPolitics.com has grown to be the leading political Web site on the Internet, with nearly one million unique monthly visitors. Anyone with an interest in politics and its impact on the economy will find this sight indispensable for staying on top of critical news and analysis. It will become even more critical as the election season heats up. The founders will remain owners and management.

These newly acquired sites will be part of Forbes’ family of Web sites, which includes Forbes.com <http://Forbes.com> , ForbesTraveler.com, ForbesAutos.com and Investopedia.com

<http://Investopedia.com> .

We welcome both Clipmarks and RealClearPolitics.com to Forbes Media as we continue our pursuit of enhancing and growing the company.