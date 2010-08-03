Forbes Blogs To Get A Big Upgrade, Every Reporter Will Have One

Forbes.com will complete a major upgrade of all its blogs by tomorrow afternoon, we hear from several sources familiar with the plans.



The blogs will relaunch on a completely revamped WordPress installation that’s expected to be fully functional by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3.

We also hear that every reporter will now be required to have his or her own blog, and that most are starting from scratch. It’s a big departure from the online practices of former Forbes.com CEO Jim Spanfeller, who was decidedly anti-blog. (He resigned last July to start his own company.)

But it certainly seems to jive with the mindset of Forbes’ new editorial director, Lewis D’Vorkin, who founded the blogging startup True/Slant (now owned by Forbes) and wants to bring on “hundreds and hundreds, if not thousands, of freelance contributors.”

We have a call out to the editor overseeing the relaunch and will update with more details if we hear back.

