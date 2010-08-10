Forbes Bloggers' Compensation Will Be Tied To Web Traffic

Last week, we posed the question of what it means for Forbes’ writers that new chief product officer (still not sure what that title is all about!) Lewis D’Vorkin is starting to make some big adjustments to the editorial model.



Here’s one answer: Forbes bloggers, which will include new outside contributors and former writers from True/Slant, D’Vorkin’s now shuttered startup (every editorial staffer is also now being required to blog), will be paid based on their web traffic and online user engagement stats, according to Crain’s New York’s Matthew Flamm, who has has a few additional details on D’Vorkin’s plans for the website and magazine.

Many other writers (perhaps even “hundreds and hundreds, if not thousands” of them, we assume) will not be paid at all, a la The Huffington Post, Flamm reports.

Flamm obtained a 19-page presentation to advertisers outlining some of the most significant changes that will fuse D’Vorkin’s “entrepreneurial journalism” online model with the “re-architected and redesigned magazine” with web sensibilities that’s he planning on the print side.

Aside from traffic-specific compensation, those include:

A renewed focus on long-form journalism in the magazine

An elevated social media presence, with writers expected to promote their own stories

So called “participatory story-building” to increase user engagement

A platform that will allow advertisers to “supply content” directly to the website (though it will be identified as advertorial)

“It’s going to be a sink-or-swim Darwinian experience,” one staffer told Flamm.

Read more at Crain’s >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.