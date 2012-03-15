This Year's Forbes World's Billionaires List In One Simple Infographic

It’s been a wild ride for the world’s billionaires rankings this year.



First, Bloomberg announced it was putting out a billionaire’s index that would be updated daily. Then Forbes, longtime arbiter of wealth rankings, published its annual list and said it would update the rankings every 15 minutes.

In all the hullabaloo, you may have forgotten to pay any attention to the actual rankings.

Our friends at Statista have compiled all the most notable trends and records from this year’s Forbes list in one simple graphic. Here’s this year’s Forbes billionaires list, in a nutshell:

Photo: Courtesy of Statista

