Forbes Asks Employees To Help Steve Forbes Get More Twitter Followers (MEMO)

If you’ve been following any Forbes staffers’ tweets lately, you might notice a uniform push to help their famous CEO Steve Forbes get more Twitter followers.



That’s because the company is actually asking its employees to advertise their boss’s account, hoping to drum up a readership. (He currently has 1,300 followers — not terrible for a new user, but not great for an ex-presidential candidate!)

Here’s the memo that was sent to employees, which Business Insider has obtained:

Folks,

We are making a big push for Steve Forbes on Twitter. He only actively started tweeting a few weeks ago, and we would like to make his community as large and involved as possible. We are using many different resources/approaches/strategies to get him more followers in the short-term, but I wanted to ask your help as well.

If you are on Twitter, it would be great if you could mention Steve’s account (@SteveForbesCEO), and let your own followers know he is now tweeting. If you aren’t on Twitter, now is a great time to start getting involved! I’m happy to sit down with anyone who wants a quick tutorial, help session, or just to chat about it.

Thank you all in advance for your support with this initiative.

So, don’t forget to follow Steve, where you’ll be treated to nuggets like, “Up market today means no new crash. Prediction-market will end the year at around 12,000. Economy is growing,” and “Very excited to head out the #Yankees game this weekend!”

