Forbes Asked 50 Billionaires How Much They Worked. Here's What They Said

Picture: Paramount Pictures

More than one in 10 Australians – 14% in fact – now work more than 50 hours a week, according to the OECD Better Life Index. That’s 50% above the OECD average of 9%.

Australians are world leaders in going above and beyond traditional working structures. But will it make people successful?

Forbes recently asked 50 billionaires how many hours a week they worked.

The results are surprising.

While over half the respondents clocked up 60 hours a week or more, almost 30% said they work close to the recommended full-time work load of 38 hours.

Incredibly, 10% said they only work 20 hours, while 2% only work a mere 4 hours a week. That’s not even an hour a day.

It seems the case of quality over quantity might be want we need.

Here is the pie graph from Forbes.

Now Read: MAP: Here Are The Countries That Work Hard And The Ones Where They Like To Relax

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.