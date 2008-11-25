Forbes 'Absolutely Denies' Wacky Russian Buyout rumour

No, Forbes is not for sale to a Russian private equity group, as the Russian press had reportedly rumoured.



Forbes “absolutely denies” this rumour, and “has no knowledge of the source,” a company rep tells us by e-mail. “Forbes Russia is also not for sale to this group.”

Russian private equity firm Onexim — founded by billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov — had been rumoured to be buying Forbes, according to Russian news reports translated by Yakov Sadchikov, CEO of Web search firm Quintura.

Disclosure: I previously worked for Forbes.com.

Earlier: Russian Billionaire’s Firm To Buy Forbes?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.