The 10 Wealthiest People In America

Forbes released its annual list of the 400 richest Americans today, and there has been a bit of a shakeup in the top 10.Billionaires George Soros and Sheldon Adelson have dropped out of the top tier, while New York Mayor Bloomberg and one of the many heirs to the Walmart fortune have moved up.
Last year: $22 billion
Age: 70
Bloomberg, who is serving his third term as mayor of New York City, is founder and majority owner of Bloomberg L.P., a financial data-services firm
Last year: $21 billion
Age: 68
S. Robson Walton is the eldest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton and currently serves as chairman of the company.
Last year: $20.9 billion
Age: 62
Alice is another daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, and an heiress to the family fortune.
Last year: $21.1 billion
Age: 64
An heir to the Walmart fortune, Jim is Chairman and CEO of the family's Arvest Bank, which has branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.
Last year: $24.5 billion
Age: 57
Christy Walton inherited her husband John Walton's fortune when he passed away in 2005. John Walton's father was Walmart founder Sam Walton.
Last year: $25 billion
Age: 72
David, along with brother Charles, is a co-owner and the executive vice president of Koch Industries, one of the largest privately-held companies in the world.
Last year: $25 billion
Age: 76
Charles is a co-owner and executive vice president at Koch Industries along with his younger brother David.
Last year: $33 billion
Age: 68
Ellison, founder of Oracle, did not even graduate from college. He was named entrepreneur of the year by Harvard Business School in 1990.
Last year: $39 billion
Age: 82
Buffett is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, as well as the company's primary shareholder.
Last year: $59 billion
Age: 56
Gates is the founder of Microsoft; he dropped out of Harvard after conceiving the company.
