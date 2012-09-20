The 10 Wealthiest People In America

Julie Zeveloff

bill gates

OnInnovation / flickr

Forbes released its annual list of the 400 richest Americans today, and there has been a bit of a shakeup in the top 10.Billionaires George Soros and Sheldon Adelson have dropped out of the top tier, while New York Mayor Bloomberg and one of the many heirs to the Walmart fortune have moved up.

#10 Michael Bloomberg is worth $25 billion

Last year: $22 billion

Age: 70

Bloomberg, who is serving his third term as mayor of New York City, is founder and majority owner of Bloomberg L.P., a financial data-services firm

Source: Forbes

#9 S. Robson Walton is worth $26.1 billion

Last year: $21 billion

Age: 68

S. Robson Walton is the eldest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton and currently serves as chairman of the company.

Source: Forbes

#8 Alice Walton is worth $26.3 billion

Last year: $20.9 billion

Age: 62

Alice is another daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, and an heiress to the family fortune.

Source: Forbes

#7 Jim Walton is worth $26.8 billion

Last year: $21.1 billion

Age: 64

An heir to the Walmart fortune, Jim is Chairman and CEO of the family's Arvest Bank, which has branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

Source: Forbes

#6 Christie Walton and family are worth $29.7 billion

Last year: $24.5 billion

Age: 57

Christy Walton inherited her husband John Walton's fortune when he passed away in 2005. John Walton's father was Walmart founder Sam Walton.

Source: Forbes

#5 David Koch is worth $31 billion

Last year: $25 billion

Age: 72

David, along with brother Charles, is a co-owner and the executive vice president of Koch Industries, one of the largest privately-held companies in the world.

Source: Forbes

#4 Charles Koch is worth $31 billion

Last year: $25 billion

Age: 76

Charles is a co-owner and executive vice president at Koch Industries along with his younger brother David.

Source: Forbes

#3 Larry Ellison is worth $41 billion

Last year: $33 billion

Age: 68

Ellison, founder of Oracle, did not even graduate from college. He was named entrepreneur of the year by Harvard Business School in 1990.

Source: Forbes

#2 Warren Buffett is worth $46 billion

Last year: $39 billion

Age: 82

Buffett is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, as well as the company's primary shareholder.

Source: Forbes

#1 Bill Gates is worth $66 billion

Last year: $59 billion

Age: 56

Gates is the founder of Microsoft; he dropped out of Harvard after conceiving the company.

Source: Forbes

Now meet the other 390 people on the list

Check Out The Complete Forbes 400 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.