The 10 Wealthiest People In America

OnInnovation / flickr



Forbes released its annual list of the 400 richest Americans today, and there has been a bit of a shakeup in the top 10.Billionaires George Soros and Sheldon Adelson have dropped out of the top tier, while New York Mayor Bloomberg and one of the many heirs to the Walmart fortune have moved up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.