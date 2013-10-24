Michael Vick Is Still The NFL's Most Hated Player

Forbes released its

list of the Most-Disliked NFL Players of 2013.

The list was compiled through surveys from E-Poll Market Research.

Eagles quarterback reclaimed the number one spot this year. According to Forbes, Vick has higher likability among hardcore NFL fans but casual fans still can’t stand him after his legal problems from several years ago.

Last year, Vick fell to third on the list, behind Ndamukong Suh and Jay Cutler.

Taking the number two spot this year is rookie, Manti Te’o who was hoaxed by a fake girlfriend on the Internet last year, a bizarre story for sure.

